The Kim Komando column “Be aware of products that may have ties to Chinese government” in the Feb. 19 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline warned of the dangers of Chinese electronics. She clarifies that there is a difference between products made in China and those made by companies with ties to the Communist Chinese government, though she never elucidates that distinction.

At no point does she question the move toward economic nationalism on the part of the United States, instead focusing on one-sided alarmism (“Without question, TikTok is a Trojan Horse” and “Have a Lenovo machine at home or work? I suggest you replace it.”)

Has it not occurred to her that both political parties might be using the specter of an external threat to pander to their bases, shift discontent away from the major corporations that profited from moving operations overseas for decades and bring desperately needed unity to the country?

(As a parallel, the war in Ukraine has brought together NATO, which had been looking for its raison d'être since the collapse of the Soviet Union.)

The irony is that uncritically regurgitating governmental xenophobia, instead of questioning it, is something that should be expected of journalists in mainland China, not the United States.

Oliver Lu

Manheim Township