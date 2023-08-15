I was disgusted by the syndicated column by Cynthia Allen (“Maybe New York City is starting to understand how Texas feels”) that was published in the Aug. 7 LNP | LancasterOnline.

It both obscured any main point on immigration and sought to assess conservative solutions “without delving into moral or legal implications.”

Instead of proposing solutions, Allen does a kind of schadenfreude dance that New York City (a blue area) is suffering similar difficulties to her beloved Texas and Gov. Greg Abbott, whose inhumane response regarding immigrant children should be judged, again, “without delving into moral or legal implications,” according to Allen.

Allen mentions New York’s more humane approach, which seeks to treat immigrants like thinking human beings and inform them that the dream life they imagine does not exist there. Allen does not describe how this approach is working, perhaps because it is difficult to measure and because she seems to enjoy New York’s distressed position.

Have we stooped so low that red and blue parts of the country rejoice in each other’s misfortune, rather than finding solutions together?

Allen does mention potential federal solutions, but I assume she would prefer the conservative solution of just closing the southern border and turning our backs on human beings who are trying to survive.

Ignoring consequences is never a way to govern. We must expect more from all elected officials and not believe in conservative bromides that pretend that swaggering “action” doesn’t have consequences.

Let’s be adults and think together about solutions to immigration and other problems, rather than simply engaging in divisive name-calling. For instance, Lancaster County’s thoughtful openness to immigrants is a good example to the nation.

Peter Covington

Lancaster Township