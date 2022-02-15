The op-ed by state House Speaker Bryan Cutler and other state Republican leaders in the Feb. 4 LNP (“Helping Pa. means putting taxpayers first”), in which they made several generalized attacks, reminds me why I left the Republican Party.

Several specific facts deserve mentioning:

— Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation for the number of bridges in poor condition.

— Pennsylvania ranks near the bottom of the country for the percentage share of funding for K-12 public schools. It does not provide adequate funding for school districts that serve African American and minority students and poorer communities.

— The Pennsylvania Legislature stashed a budgetary surplus into a “rainy day” fund last summer rather than invest more of it in human and capital infrastructure.

— Schools have been pressured to ban materials deemed offensive by some groups.

Similar events to those that have unfolded in Pennsylvania have occurred in Iowa, my native state, where Republicans control the Legislature and the governor’s mansion:

— Iowa holds the distinction for the greatest number of bridges in poor condition.

— Iowa is also the recent recipient of the largest federal grant of funds for repair of bridges. However, there is still not enough funding and bridge repair projects continue to be pushed back.

— Meanwhile, Iowa boasts a $1.2 billion state budget surplus. Iowa Republicans are using that surplus as justification for the proposed elimination of the state income tax.

— Iowa’s Senate president asserted earlier this year that teachers and the media have a “sinister agenda” and seek to “normalize sexually deviant behavior against our children.”

Government exists to protect the rights and welfare of all of its citizens, even when it requires taxpayers to make some sacrifice. Rejection of that duty is a rejection of responsibility toward others.

Gregory Hand

Manheim Township