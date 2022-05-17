This is regarding the municipal brief about Mountville that was published in the May 5 LNP | LancasterOnline.

In my opinion, Field of Screams (which I call Field of Shame), which is located in my hometown, continues down the slippery slope of degradation.

Who would have thought that an entertainment venue “inspired” (according to the operators, in past interviews) by a similar venue with Christian roots would determine the need to serve alcohol at a hayride in the dark? What is needed is more light!

Dallas Wolgemuth

Mountville