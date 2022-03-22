The March 12 LNP featured an article by The New York Times’ Linda Qui with the headline “Biden wrongly blamed for gas prices.” The article was labeled “Fact check.”

I wish reporters would do their jobs and check with valid sources. Having worked for 44 years as a consultant for major firms, I can tell you that businesses — especially big businesses — look to what the current government administration is doing and saying before making any major decisions.

Businesses are either helped or hindered by the current administration. Oil companies are not going to spend huge amounts of money on capital expenditures if the federal government is trying to kill their industry.

President Joe Biden essentially ran his campaign on “no fossil fuels” and has a climate czar who flies all over the world demanding that we stop using fossil fuels.

Nowhere in the article does the writer for The New York Times indicate that interviews were done with sources in the petroleum industry. Instead the reporter cites GasBuddy and Energy Intelligence, two energy information companies. No companies that produce oil are quoted.

I believe that the reporter should have checked with the right resources before submitting this as a “fact check.”

Don Moore

Clay Township