Well, the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board has done it again! Its Dec. 10 editorial (“End the theatrics and work to enact meaningful solutions to gun violence”) is, in my view, another one-sided attack on our constitutional rights.

The editorial cites its previously stated support for the Second Amendment. Then comes the big but! The editorial wrongly states that state Senate Bill 565, in the view of Gov. Tom Wolf, “would have allowed anyone to carry concealed guns without a background check and permit.”

That statement illustrates the editorial board’s continued ignorance of gun issues. Anyone who buys a handgun in Pennsylvania is already required to pass both the federal background check and the Pennsylvania check. All must go through the Pennsylvania State Police. Private sales of handguns are prohibited. Only rifles and shotguns (long guns that are not easily concealed) can be sold privately.

The editorial criticizes state Senate Bill 488, which would strengthen the state firearms preemption law by allowing municipalities to be sued for violating the law. How can a law-abiding citizen stay within the law if every city, town and borough has different laws?

Lastly, the editorial mentions the situation in Philadelphia and rightly criticizes liberal District Attorney Larry Krasner for being soft on crime policies. Why should our state Legislature pass yet more laws for these district attorneys to ignore?

The bottom line: Who is to determine what “commonsense limits” are to be imposed on our rights? The uninformed, the ignorant and the members of your editorial board? I propose that we limit your First Amendment right to disseminate false information. A right restricted is a right denied! I dare you to print this.

John Wade

Paradise Township