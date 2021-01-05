Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Wall Street Journal contributor Joseph Epstein have, in my view, besmirched Jill Biden by essentially calling her a fraud for using the title “Dr.” when she is not a medical doctor. Do these two commentators know nothing about college professors? Have they never been to a dentist? Have they never heard of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. or Dr. Henry Kissinger or Dr. Condoleezza Rice?

Our word “doctor” comes from the Latin word “doctoris,” meaning a leader or a teacher. The idea is that anyone who is very well educated in a field will naturally be a leader and a teacher in that field.

The word itself does not refer to health care at all. In Elizabethan times, university-trained physicians were careful to distinguish themselves from barbers, alchemists, midwives and other less educated health care providers, so they always used their academic title.

Dr. Biden’s four degrees are from well-known, fully accredited, respectable universities. Having completed graduate courses at one of them and having taught courses at the other two, I can personally testify that there is nothing fraudulent about these universities.

Furthermore, the topic of her dissertation on retaining students at community colleges should not have been ridiculed by the two pundits, because it is a topic that every college struggles with and one that has a great impact on society as a whole.

David Berry

Elizabethtown