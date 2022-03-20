During the 2012 presidential campaign, Republican candidate Mitt Romney said that Vladimir Putin was one of the United States’ biggest problems that needed to be closely watched from a foreign policy standpoint.

His opponent, Democratic President Barack Obama, who was running for reelection, downplayed Romney’s position and took the position of his predecessor, President George W. Bush, that Putin wasn’t a bad guy and could be contained.

The United States, since the defense buildup under President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, has wasted trillions on defense spending. It has been wasted, in my view, through the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the need to maintain more than 200 military bases worldwide and the need to maintain 10 carrier strike groups. All of this means the U.S. easily surpasses the next 10 countries in annual defense spending.

The bottom line, in my view, is that the U.S. is spread thinly across the world, has been involved in two frivolous wars, has not defended NATO properly and has not supplied Ukraine with major military weaponry. Yet it seemingly has no problem continuing to spend trillions on defense — to the detriment of Ukraine and our own country’s domestic matters.

Jim Diehl

Cornwall

Lebanon County