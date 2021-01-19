To Lancaster County Commissioners Josh Parsons, Ray D’Agostino and Craig Lehman:

According to the county webpage, your mission as county commissioners “is to create a county government operation that is effective, cost efficient and customer friendly.”

Given that premise, I am very disappointed in you all. In a recent LNP | LancasterOnline article (“County keeps to first plan,” Jan. 15), Parsons stated that Lancaster County will not set up a sign-up page for citizens to receive the COVID-19 vaccine because the state guidance keeps changing.

Why, then, can other counties in Pennsylvania do so?

I am a 68-year-old retiree, and I want my shot now. Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that the vaccine could be widely available to the general public by early April — after those 65-and-over, essential workers and people with medical conditions receive theirs.

My 67-year-old cousin in Michigan got hers. My daughter’s in-laws, ages 68 and 69, got theirs in Florida.

The state in which I lived for 40 years has opened the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York, to provide vaccines to everyone ages 65 and older, as well as others on the early list.

Given that I have friends and relatives in three states who have received their vaccines, I don’t think it takes a rocket scientist to realize that other states and counties have people who are working for the benefit of their constituents.

The Lancaster County commissioners, in my view, are not! Shame on you all for denying us the vaccine that could save our lives.

Leslie Rogers Manix

Manheim Township