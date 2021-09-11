It was a pleasant afternoon on Aug. 3, and I was delighted to see our Lancaster city workers mowing the median strip down North President Avenue, because it’s necessary, it’s their job, and it makes the city look better.

But then, to my horror, the mowers ran over two huge cardboard boxes that had apparently been thrown out of someone’s car window. (Because that’s what some of you do. You throw your trash out the window — be it empty jars of peanut butter, bags of trash, paper cups, bottles, McDonald’s meals or cardboard boxes!)

Who does this? The mowers proceed to mow the grass and the boxes, because their job is to mow, not to pick up litter. Then I had — at least 20 feet either way — pieces of cardboard box on the grass in front of my house.

Where is the common sense?

Lyn Ross

Lancaster