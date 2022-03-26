I have thoughts about Cal Thomas’ op-ed on foreign policy and evil in the March 8 LNP (“What is America’s foreign policy?”).

In my view, Thomas disingenuously accuses the Biden administration of not having a foreign policy to address Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Previously, the foreign policy of then-President Donald Trump sought to intimidate and weaken Ukraine by withholding military aid unless President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepted his illegal quid pro quo demands. Trump’s foreign policy seemingly consisted of anything that could help him be reelected and be beloved by Putin.

Fortunately, President Joe Biden’s policies are being formulated with circumspection by Congress, the Pentagon and his Cabinet. It’s comforting to know that a rational, law-abiding and moral president is grappling with the evilness in American and world politics.

Thomas posits that “the increasingly secular West has difficulty understanding evil” and asks secularists to seek guidance in Scripture, particularly Deuteronomy 17:7: “You must purge the evil from among you.”

Evil is defined as human behavior that is hurtful, revengeful and/or profoundly immoral. Evil is easily recognized. I believe that most Americans are aware that many Trump-supporting Republicans continue to undermine U.S. foreign and domestic policies. Thomas ignores the evil being perpetrated against our laws, policies and traditions by Trump and his cult.

Thomas is willing to overlook the evil of the men pardoned by Trump: Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn and Steve Bannon.

Thomas also ignores the actions of Rudy Giuliani, Devin Nunes, U.S. Reps. Scott Perry and Jim Jordan, William Barr, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, who have essentially accepted Putin’s past election meddling while embracing insurrectionists.

Thomas fails to heed his own advice to purge the evil among us, while sniping at President Biden’s masterful handling of a world crisis.

Richard Trexler

East Donegal Township