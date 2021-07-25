David Brooks’ column in the July 18 Perspective section (“The impact of America’s identity crisis on the world”) demonstrates to me that he has learned nothing from his days of Iraq War apologism.

His proclamation — “We’re never going back to the Bush doctrine” — rings hollow, given that the entire column appears to be dedicated to that ideology.

But, departing from his historical neoconservativism, he gives it a neoliberal twist, extolling the virtues of the “progressive package.” He decries the “behavior of the American left” as somehow contradicting this package.

Brooks is actually giving the American left way too much credit. It doesn’t go nearly far enough, in both the magnitude and efficacy of its opposition to George W. Bush/Brooks-style interventionism.

For more details, I recommend the recent article “The Irrelevance of Left(ish) Anti-War Voices” on eurasiareview.com by the famous peace activist Cindy Sheehan, who spoke here in 2018.

Bottom line: If more on the left realized that Brooks’ words are, and have long been, the worst kind of venom out there — instead of focusing on reactionary cultural issues and Republican boogeymen — I believe the world would be a better place. This includes disavowing its unconditional support for the Democratic wing of the bipartisan war machine. After all, is there anything more harmful and destructive than our post-9/11 wars, which have cost the lives of thousands of our service members and hundreds of thousands of civilians abroad, plus trillions of taxpayer dollars?

Please urge your state legislators to support legislation like the Defend the Guard bill (defendtheguard.us) or your national legislators to work toward peace dividends (peacedividend.us).

Daniel Martin

Manheim Township