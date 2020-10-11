I have noticed — and so have many others — that there is a lot of controversy concerning the topic of the new dedicated bicycle lanes on several Lancaster city streets.

This subject might have already been touched on. However, I would like to bring it back up from my perspective.

Ignoring that this layout looks rather horrendous, I believe that these lanes are an impediment to safety — the exact issue the designer probably sought to fix.

As an avid bike rider myself, I find it rather dangerous. The dedicated lane is located to the left of the car. That means that drivers must look to see if anyone is behind them. If the driver is negligent (as many are), there is hardly any room for said cyclist to move out of the way, potentially resulting in an accident.

On the other hand, I can understand why one might want to separate a cyclist from moving vehicles. However it would be much safer if they had the option to enter the the stream of traffic if a door were to open. What are your thoughts on this and where do you stand?

Taylor Colburn

Lancaster