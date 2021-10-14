I was looking through the Fall 2021 issue of Balance, a publication of LNP Media Group, when I became aware of something. As I looked through the pages, I noticed that there were very few people of color.

None of the articles, over which LNP Media Group has control, prominently feature any people of color. The few people of color who do appear in the magazine are in advertisements, over which LNP Media Group has less control. Digging deeper, I noticed that almost all of these people were in positions of need: a Black father and son in an advertisement for Good Samaritan Services that states “recognizing members of our community who are in need.” A Latino man in a Smilebuilderz advertisement with the large heading, “Don’t have dental insurance?”

The advertisement for the Extraordinary Give featured many people of color, though it was impossible to determine whether those featured were "givers" or "receivers." So it is hard to not see this as another linking of people of color with need.

For those of us who don't believe there is such a thing as institutional racism, we need to wake up. Sometimes it is blatant and sometimes it is subtle. Sometimes it is intentional, and sometimes it is not. For the record, I do not believe that LNP Media Group did this intentionally. Racism (and many other -isms) are woven into the very fabric of our society in ways we don't even realize. To address this, we need to be actively intentional in looking for it and rooting it out.

Noel Heitmann

Lancaster