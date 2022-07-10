It was with equal parts disgust and incredulity that I read about the plan by state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin to push forth a bill similar to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act (termed “Don’t Say Gay” by its opponents).

Seriously, guys, don’t you have better things to worry about, like passing sensible gun laws to protect innocent citizens and children?

I believe that these two senators are trying to advance a radical right-wing agenda that insinuates that our legislators know better than our teachers regarding what belongs in a classroom.

It’s really no surprise. Aument tried to push forth a bill 10 years ago that would have forced a pregnant woman to undergo an invasive ultrasound if she was contemplating an abortion, seemingly because he “knew best” about what women needed.

I believe this is just Aument’s latest attempt to stick his nose where it doesn’t belong, and that he is bringing his crony — apparently delusional Martin, who has supported elements of the Big Lie — along for the ride.

Lancaster: We can do better than these two.

Marcy Dubroff

East Hempfield Township