A letter in the Oct. 3 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Biden bad for US”) criticizes President Joe Biden for his immigration policies and charges that he “essentially began opening our southern border” on the first day of his presidency.

The writer says that, because of this, we “may have tons of dangerous drugs pouring into our country,” and that those immigrants who find work “may take jobs from American workers.” He suggests that some migrants have small children who “might drain limited medical and welfare resources,” and warns there are “likely terrorists … crossing the unprotected border, too.”

Some of these statements are demonstrably false. No, President Biden has not essentially begun opening the southern border; we wouldn’t be hearing stories of agents on horseback chasing migrants if the border were open. And, no, immigrants crossing the border illegally do not take welfare benefits from American citizens; these individuals don’t qualify for welfare benefits under U.S. law. Other statements, such as whether there are terrorists crossing the border, are pure speculation.

The writer produces no evidence to support his accusations about illegal immigration. Throughout the letter, the writer hedges by using qualifying language (“may” and “might”); that is evasive and misleading. We are dealing with some innuendo here.

The writer ends by asking “Do you feel safe?” and seemingly encouraging us all to be afraid. We have the option of letting fear rule us, of course. Or we can follow the way of Jesus’ Good Samaritan and ask: How are these desperate human beings our neighbors? And what is our responsibility to act?

Barry Stoner

Elizabethtown