Regarding the British royal family nonsense: I cannot understand how it is interesting to anyone in this country. Our ancestors literally fought a war to rid us of royalty and put the normal person on equal ground with the royals.

We have major news happening in the United States as I type this, yet the royals seemingly get more coverage than anything else.

How does this trump our border crisis? How does it get more attention than the sexual assault and sexual harassment accusations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo?

I believe it is the goal of mainstream media to keep you as a follower interested in what they have to say. And, in my view, lies are not above the media. Nor, in my view, is taking away someone’s livelihood for the sake of a fake story.

So how do you know what is real and what isn’t? You watch both sides, you see what they are both saying and then you dissect the issue using your own common sense. Watching just one side will make you — surprise! — one-sided.

Try to be in the know, rather than the “biased know”; you will find it a lot easier to understand.

And please, for the love of God, stop being a Republican, or a Democrat, or a hyphenated American — just be an American. Stop letting the news media label you; stop letting them divide us.

Eric Zelt

Clay Township