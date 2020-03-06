I wonder what country the letter writers of Jan. 27 (“Critics of Trump are unpatriotic”) and Jan. 29 (“President is trying to keep us safe”) think they’re living in? The letters state that criticizing the president is unpatriotic. Did they feel that way about Barack Obama or any other president? Where have they been?
Criticizing the president, no matter who, is practically a national pastime. Being unpatriotic is not criticizing the president when he/she does something wrong, especially something that is against our Constitution. The president is never above the law, never above criticism.
When we salute the flag we pledge allegiance to the republic, not the head of state. Since the writers of the letters were both connected to the military in some way, they should know that members of the military pledge to defend the Constitution first and foremost. Freedom of speech is a constitutional right, whether or not one agrees with what’s said.
Just as bad as the mindless, unquestioned loyalty to one elected official is the letters’ fall back on the “love it or leave it” cliche. Logically, they should leave the country, not tell others to. They could go to a place where unquestioned loyalty to the leader is required by law. Here are some suggestions: Russia, China, Saudi Arabia.
Maybe the saddest part of their thinking is that they do not realize what their service to country was for — not an individual but a democracy based on the Constitution.
Nancy Tighe
Lancaster