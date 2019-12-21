I’d like to express my displeasure about the Saturday opening for deer season. I’ve hunted for 55 years and never missed a deer season. I didn’t always hunt on the opening Monday, due to work. That didn't deny me the opportunity to hunt.
During those years, I experienced excitement, disappointment, learning and enjoyment. My attitude and expectations changed over the years as I aged, running the gamut from “I must get a deer” to “a deer is unimportant.” The latter came as I learned to appreciate nature and wildlife more.
Because of that attitude change, I got to experience:
— A jet-black mink playing along a stream bank.
— A pair of red foxes hunting as a team.
— A pair of pileated woodpeckers building a nest in a hollow tree.
— And more moments too numerous to list.
However, there is one experience that did not evolve over the years. That was the sharing, learning and fun time at the hunting camp in those three days after Thanksgiving. That camp experience, that tradition, was wonderful. There was storytelling, firewood-cutting and bonding between fathers, grandfathers, sons and daughters. Those experiences are invaluable and extremely difficult to replace these days.
Unfortunately, the Saturday opener for deer season has severely limited the chance to continue to build and maintain those relationships, which have a wonderful impact on young and old alike. That’s what the tradition and heritage of hunting are all about. I implore the Pennsylvania Game Commission to reconsider the Saturday opener for deer season.
Jack Bleacher
Pequea Township