Though I haven’t confirmed its veracity, I recall hearing some years ago that communists are outnumbered in the United States by Ku Klux Klan members — and I suspect that might still be the case today.

The Aug. 17 letter “Important books about socialism” touts the 1960 book “The Naked Communist” by W. Cleon Skousen.

Skousen — who I view as a crank and a far-right pseudohistorian who was adored and endlessly cited by the ever-somnolent Ben Carson (who sleep-walked through his tenure as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development) — was described in the conservative National Review as an “all-around nutjob.” Like his contemporary, U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, Skousen was a rabid, paranoid anti-communist crusader.

Reeking of antisemitism, “The Naked Communist” is a mindless screed, larded with alternate histories and bizarre conspiracy theories. Spearheaded by McCarthy, and later aided by the likes of the John Birch Society, Red Scare hysteria reached a fever pitch, with many convinced that “Reds” were lurking everywhere.

McCarthy was a nefarious, malicious mythomaniac whose primary abettor and chief counsel was the cretinous specialist in the dark arts, lawyer Roy Cohn.

Cohn had a cozy relationship with the then young, impressionable and exploitable dupe, Donald Trump. With metronomic predictability, Trump has been causing mischief and mayhem in the decades since. The 2019 documentary “Where’s My Roy Cohn?” is an excellent source for understanding the depth of Trump’s ineffable depravity, corrupted character and utter disregard for moral and legal norms.

Barring a Damascene conversion, Trump’s amoral behavior seems immutable.

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster