The Aug. 20 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Conservatives aren’t against education” included the writer’s own honorable resume and cited an impressive list of highly educated members of Congress to prove his point. (I can’t agree with his inclusion of Newt Gingrich, whose doctorate wasn’t impressive when he tainted American politics.)

I wonder if the writer’s university-acquired critical thinking has enabled him to consider conservative groups like Moms for Liberty as being “fuzzy thinkers” or as having “ill-conceived” educational policies such as banning books and editing U.S. history. I certainly have!

Perhaps references by people like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to educational institutions as being elitist and “woke” are what are prompting some citizens to believe that Republicans and conservatives are anti-education.

It is my opinion that liberals do not profess to know what’s best for everyone. Liberals also observed President Ronald Reagan’s leadership and have learned from his failed ideology.

Carol S. Rettew

Warwick Township