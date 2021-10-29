Campaign materials being circulated for the Hempfield school board election state “to maintain quality curriculum, critical race theory must not enter the classroom.”

Historically, critical race theory is a framework used by academics to examine texts through the lens of race. Recently, the term critical race theory has taken on a different connotation. Any anti-racism education is equated with indoctrination. Critics suggest that students exposed to this theory will be subject to self-hatred and division. Prominent works by writers of color are questioned. Are classic novels “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry” next?

I have been profoundly impacted by reading books by authors who share what it is like to live in a society with a history of racial disparity. Hearing calls to keep these works out of our schools makes me nervous.

We have heard hours of commentary from members of the public at meetings. However, we have yet to hear from candidates running for reelection. I urge candidates running for election to our local school boards to publish platforms and participate in public question-and-answer forums.

School board directors play a powerful role in shaping policy that impacts our future citizens. Their decisions inform the values and access to education in our community. It is well past time for us as a community to be looking forward to ways that we may heal division, rather than clinging to the fears that led to historical practices of disparity.

Erin Small

West Hempfield Township