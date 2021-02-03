So, after shutting down businesses last year, our benevolent Gov. Tom Wolf is proposing to raise taxes on natural gas drilling in order to give money to Pennsylvania workers. Do people realize these drilling companies will not absorb these costs? These costs will be passed on to consumers. In other words, Pennsylvania taxpayers will foot the bill!

There is no such thing as government-funded programs; they are all taxpayer-funded. I’m not saying workers shouldn’t get assistance, but just remember where the money comes from. We already pay one of the highest state gas taxes in the nation. Wolf’s proposal seems to be just a way to add another tax on the people of Pennsylvania.

Gerald DeLong

East Drumore Township