As a retired police officer, I found LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dec. 31 front-page photo of a Black Lives Matter protester offensive.

This is a movement that advocates the defunding of the police and in which certain factions condone violence against police officers. And you chose to feature them on the front page?

Also, another published photo that day depicts an officer making an arrest, with an added clause, “after protesters were sprayed with tear gas.” This is just sensationalism! You people in the media preach to us about unity but, in my opinion — and many others agree — you are the ones who are guilty of creating divisiveness through your bias and slanted rhetoric on many issues, especially police-involved shootings.

There are many more white people killed by police officers, but the media seemingly only cover those that involve Black or Latino people. Also, when a police officer is killed, it is very seldom, if ever, covered by the media.

There have been several times when I have thought about canceling my subscription due to your biased reporting, but I believe someone needs to speak up for the God-loving, hardworking and law-abiding people of this area, who are in the majority. And I choose to be that someone.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township