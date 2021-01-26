Who is running the Pennsylvania Department of Health? When some organizations that are currently administering the vaccine cannot keep up with the demand and current appointments, why was the age limit reduced from 75 to 65?

This is only creating more issues. I have been on a list to get the vaccine from a local drugstore. Why are other drugstores receiving the vaccine and administering doses to people under 75 when people have been waiting and are being passed over? Is there anyone in the state Department of Health who can answer these questions honestly? If they can, please publish their answers.

William Hunter

New Holland