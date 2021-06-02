Congressman Lloyd Smucker, representing “Lancaster-a-Lago,” recently voted against the establishment of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Does Smucker represent anyone but the loser of the last presidential election? He is one of Pennsylvania’s “traitorous eight” members of Congress who opposed the state’s electoral votes being cast for President Joe Biden.

In my view, Smucker does everything he can to deny the truth that the 2020 election was free and fair (except in the demented mind of the loser).

Neil Gussman

Lancaster