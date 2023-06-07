This is in response to the May 30 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Plenty of reasons to support Trump.”

I agree with the writer’s statement that “Trump is anything but stupid.” He’s pulling in thousands of dollars a day from his supporters — to pay his legal expenses.

I disagree with calling the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice “questionable.” They are and will always be cornerstones of our democracy.

The writer states, “I just don’t understand the absolute hatred the left has for this man.” I don’t hate Trump most of the time. I think he’s dangerous to our freedom. The rest of the time, he’s funny.

The “embarrassment in Afghanistan” was President Joe Biden carrying through on the deal Trump brokered. And we should have left 10 years before. We have a very bad record on exit strategies.

The writer mentions inflation and interest rates. When I bought my house in 1984, the mortgage rate was 14.7%. As for gas prices, maybe the worldwide lockdown had something to do with that.

Regarding food prices and supply, I keep reading about crops rotting on the vine because there are not enough people to pick the produce. They can’t cross the border, I guess.

The writer says Trump has a backbone. I don’t know about that. But I do know he has bone spurs and, as a veteran, I wonder who died in his place in Vietnam.

The writer says “radical world leaders are afraid of Trump.” I remember Trump saluting a North Korean general and looking like a first grader getting disciplined by Vladimir Putin.

I don’t believe history will be kind to Trump, and time will show the world the traitor he is.

F. John Bushman

New Providence