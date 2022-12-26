At times in American history, there have been military service members who have returned to civilian life after their service and who may not have understood that they were serving the free, democratic, multicultural, pluralistic society that comprises the United States.

In each case, they had taken an oath to protect and defend the Constitution and to bear true faith and allegiance to the same.

Now, along comes U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, a retired U.S. Army National Guard brigadier general. Perry, who represents Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District, once again took that oath as a member of Congress.

Investigators have found Perry’s name strewn across a series of electronic texts to the White House that seem to reveal his attempts to make himself instrumental in what I view as a seditious conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Perry has tried to distract attention by claiming that he is a victim of the Biden administration for opposing or criticizing some of President Joe Biden’s policies. But I believe that the evidence points to attempts by Perry to subvert the Constitution and the rule of law with lies, deceit and subterfuge.

Perry recently denounced the release of Brittney Griner from Russian custody. Perry doesn’t seem to understand that Griner was exercising her rights, which are protected by the very Constitution that he seemingly seeks to undermine. Rights that he swore to protect.

At least Griner won’t have to seek a pardon for exercising her rights, while Perry reportedly sought a pardon for his actions following the 2020 election.

Bill Glenn

Mont Joy