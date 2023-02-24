One could only imagine the outcry if any state passed a law requiring prospective voters or those endeavoring to speak freely to “hand over any and all information regarding their social media accounts” to the government before doing so.

Likewise, a law declaring large portions of a state “off limits” for constitutional rights pertaining to search and seizure would similarly cause great indignation.

Yet the state of New York did something similar in passing firearm legislation last year that greatly restricts residents’ ability to receive a license to carry a firearm or to carry it anywhere that’s on a long list of so-called “sensitive places.”

These new restrictions were undoubtedly enacted in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen. The court struck down New York’s Sullivan Law, which was more than 100 years old and rooted in a racism that deprived the “have-nots” from acquiring the means to protect themselves from criminals.

Rather than accept the judgment of the court and move on — perhaps with more effective and less intrusive ideas to reduce violent crime — it appears that elected officials in New York would rather waste taxpayer dollars defending unconstitutional laws.

Let us hope that elected officials in Harrisburg have more common sense and integrity than those in Albany.

Stephen Lock

West Lampeter Township