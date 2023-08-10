I agree that the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion editors appropriately publish letters from readers on both sides of the political spectrum. And that adding “in my opinion” to statements in letters is not necessary.

But, distorting statements and stating lies in a letter should result in the letter being either called out in an editorial or just not printed.

I’m referring to the Aug. 5 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Biden’s proxy war with Russia failing.” The writer states that “the hidden purpose of this war is to test the United States’ latest weapons systems in endless wars” and that “President Joe Biden told us that the purpose of the Russia-Ukraine war was to degrade Russia and originally added that he wanted regime change in Russia, before walking that back.”

The truth is that President Biden has provided Ukraine with conventional defensive weapons to aid it in fighting against the war started by the merciless Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Biden said that Putin “cannot remain in power,” but it was not to effect “regime change.” And the fact that Russia’s power has been degraded is the result of Putin’s barbarous invasion of a peaceful Ukraine.

The letter writer ends by saying that we should push Biden to facilitate peace in Ukraine. How about “pushing” Putin to withdraw?

Norman Johanson

Manheim Township