I feel the need to respond to the April 5 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “The shame of President Biden.”

First let me say that I am a 20-year Army veteran, so this letter writer cannot lump me in with his stated “many others” who agree with him. When he uses the term “American standards,” I wish he would explain exactly what those standards are.

I believe American standards are honesty; integrity; cooperation; caring for your neighbor; seeking — not abusing — justice; truthfulness; and working together for a better country and world.

The letter writer brings God into the discussion, and the Christian God that I worship would not be shaming those immigrants trying to escape the violence of their homelands. And what statistics does this gentleman have for the number of so-called sex offenders and murderers? Lancaster County welcomes immigrants, and those settling here have added so much wonderful diversity to our community.

As for causing further debt, the letter writer might want to check the amount of debt created during the Trump administration.

Yes, I agree that “defund the police” was a terrible choice of words following the horrific murder of George Floyd. However, it has made police departments across our country begin evaluating how their tax dollars are being spent and how best to prepare their police officers for what they encounter on the streets.

I am saddened that “shame” is used by the letter writer to describe President Joe Biden. I imagine this gentleman never used the word “shame” for President Donald Trump. Let’s stop belittling our leaders and work as one.

Marsha Bowen

Manheim Township