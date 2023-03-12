I read the March 5 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Biden administration fails East Palestine.” As I see it, the writer is making a false comparison between President Joe Biden’s responsibilities toward the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

First, helping to defend Ukraine in the war against Russian aggression is of the utmost importance for U.S. national security; it’s no different than Germany’s invasion of Poland in 1939. Western democracy is at stake.

Yes, the East Palestine train derailment is a tragedy, possibly caused by lax regulations. But it is being handled by the state of Ohio and the federal government. What more does the letter writer want Biden to do?

The writer wonders if Biden’s response would have been different if the residents of East Palestine weren’t predominantly white supporters of former President Donald Trump.

I believe the simple answer is no. Biden doesn’t play politics like Trump does. Biden said the federal government will do whatever it takes to help East Palestine. Compare that to then-President Trump’s initial rejection of Federal Emergency Management Agency aid to California after historic, deadly wildfires and his stalling of aid to Puerto Rico after a deadly hurricane.

The federal government had the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Transportation and National Transportation Safety Board on the ground within hours of the derailment. FEMA has coordinated with the teams deployed by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine finally asked for more federal assistance.

The letter writer disparages Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg with what seem only to be right-wing talking points.

Next, the writer asks, “Where is ... the Rev. Al Sharpton? Shouldn’t (he) be there demanding justice for the people of East Palestine? But this incident seemingly doesn’t fit (his) agenda of protesting about Black people being killed by police.” This was a train derailment, not a police shooting of an unarmed Black man. Why include this?

I am appalled at this letter, especially the racial undertones and misinformation.

Kenneth Eissner

Manheim Township