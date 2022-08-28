Though I’m unschooled in the niceties of constitutional law and untutored in the profundities of theology, I’m convinced that U.S. Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas are unapologetically extremist political hacks.

Speaking in Rome recently, Alito bemoaned the decline of faith in the Western world, said that Christians had been persecuted for centuries and reminded his audience that in Rome’s Colosseum, “who knows how many” were “torn apart by wild beasts.”

Conversely, it is undeniable that intolerance, torture, racism and sexual predation are all part of Christianity’s legacy. An estimated 1 million “infidels” were killed as the church waged crusades that spanned nearly two centuries.

The Salem witch trials, waged by paranoiac Puritan fanatics in the late 1600s, accused more than 200 people of witchcraft, and 19 were executed by hanging. France, England and Spain often waged brutal, sanguinary campaigns, deploying their inquisitions to stamp out apostasy and heresy.

Offering little more than hollow bromides, Alito said nothing specific about how or where in our country there is broad “hostility to religion.” And in an appallingly undignified manner, which I believe is unbefitting a Supreme Court justice, Alito taunted former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for commenting on American law. “But he paid the price,” Alito went on to add. Touche!

Alito also said that religious liberty “promotes domestic tranquility.” In my view, that’s decidedly not what Alito and Thomas are promoting.

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster