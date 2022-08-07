Let me make one thing perfectly clear: I do not condone the Jan. 6, 2021, riots.

If there was ever a misnamed committee, I believe it is the U.S. House select committee on Jan. 6; it should be renamed “The Inquisition of Donald Trump.” It is a committee put together by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and to say it is a “select committee” is an understatement.

It seems that the only prerequisite to being on the committee was that you had to, beyond a shadow of a doubt, despise Trump and everything he has stood for.

The only two Republicans on the committee are U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. To say they are Republicans is, in my view, like sending the fox to watch the chickens.

I believe that Pelosi refused to let U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, onto the committee because she did not want anyone cross-examining any of the “witnesses,” especially Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows. Nearly everything Hutchinson said was hearsay. I believe that her testimony would not be permitted in a real court of law.

Then you had some people alluding to four people dying in the Jan. 6 riot. The only person who died at the riot was Ashli Babbitt. If there was ever a case that should be reopened, it should be her death. All the facts about it should be examined. Why have officials not released all of the video of the riot to the public?

“These are the times that try men’s souls” (Thomas Paine, 1776).

Thomas Cusick

East Lampeter Township