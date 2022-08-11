Last weekend, I believe that we found out how self-serving and evil most Republican U.S. senators truly are.

Sixty votes were needed for an amendment involving a key provision of President Joe Biden’s agenda in the Inflation Reduction Act that would have benefited millions of Americans with diabetes. It would have provided relief to millions of my fellow diabetics by capping the price of insulin. The measure fell short of the 60-vote threshold; it got only 57 votes, as 43 of the 50 Republicans in the Senate voted against it.

As a diabetic, I live with the fact that many of my family members have lost their lives due to complications from this insidious disease.

I wish that those who voted against this measure understood the suffering that people have undergone, with the knowledge that they can possibly lose toes and other body parts to this disease. The conscience of those who voted against this measure is absent.

Jack Enco

Warwick Township