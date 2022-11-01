After reading the syndicated column by Cal Thomas published in the Sept. 27 LNP | LancasterOnline (“ ‘Contract with America’ sequel holds promise”), I’m convinced more than ever that Reaganomics, incredibly, still continues to devour Republicans’ brains.

In my view, Thomas is putting dogma above reality and dismissing existential threats when he blithely observes: “The Democratic Party seems to have been taken over by the hard left and it is not about to compromise on anything, from social issues to climate change.”

As I see it, the Republicans’ latest agenda that Thomas extols — “Commitment to America” — is devoid of specific policy agenda but full of vague promises. Promised as the secret to prosperity, it’s the usual sorry litany that we’ve heard for decades: benefit cuts, tax cuts and tax breaks for the rich — and all of this from the party that is supposed to stand for the working class.

Another columnist, Salena Zito — quoting largely from U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise in her Oct. 5 column “US House GOP leaders offer ‘Commitment to America’ ” — regurgitates an excess of the same stale doctrine.

Citing one example, Scalise asserts, incorrectly, that when Democrats “push the Green New Deal, it crushes manufacturers in America who actually have the best environmental standards in the world.” In truth, a 2020 analysis by Yale and Columbia universities found that the United States ranked 24th in the world in environmental performance. The top 10 countries in the rankings are all in Europe.

Incredibly, some people put themselves through extreme — at times humorous — contortions to avoid admitting the obvious.

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster