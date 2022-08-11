“Inflation Reduction Act.” Really?

Do you really believe that the nearly $80 billion earmarked to hire 87,000 Department of Treasury employees (including some IRS agents) will result in only going after billionaires and large corporations? I don’t.

Did you ever get one of those computer-generated audits from the IRS stating that you took an unqualified deduction? I received one years ago stating that I owed the IRS over $1,000 for claiming my daughter as a dependent.

My daughter was 19, living at home and attending college — a legal deduction. But it took more than 100 hours in unanswered calls to get through to the IRS. Then, when I finally got through, I was told that the person answering had no access to my return; she would pull it and get back to me within a week.

I never got that call. It took four months to straighten this out. Many people likely just send a check to the IRS to end the harassment. I believe that we should get ready for future harassment from the IRS.

So you think turning the IRS into a powerful political tool can’t happen? Do you remember Lois Lerner, the former director of the Exempt Organizations Unit of the IRS?

Even socialist U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders said the Inflation Reduction Act will do very little to reduce inflation. It’s the first time that I agree with Bernie!

I believe that the hundreds of billions going to green-energy companies will do nothing to lessen climate change, but will give “Greenies” plenty of cash to donate to the Democratic National Committee; it will be Solyndra on steroids. President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” boondoggle is alive and well under a new and ridiculous misnomer.

