When I first read the Jan. 27 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Abortion costs Pennsylvania money,” I thought it was a joke. For the letter writer to be worrying about taxes and seemingly not about the lives or concerns of women is crazy, to say the least.

I support abortion rights, and I understand the various issues that people raise both for and against abortion. But worrying about taxes and possible future lack of workers seems ridiculous. Pennsylvania continues to grow and our population is strong.

I believe that the letter writer should focus on helping poor and destitute families, not on limiting a person’s personal rights. Perhaps the letter writer should focus on adoption and helping those in need.

Anita Ruff

East Hempfield Township