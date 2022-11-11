In Christine Flowers’ column published in the Oct. 29 LNP | LancasterOnline (“There’s no greater issue than abortion”), she stated, “If you support abortion ... you are a lesser person in my eyes.”

By not distinguishing between the many complex biological conditions related to abortion, I believe that Flowers showed her prejudice and sanctimony.

In criticizing Stacey Abrams’ clear and honest discussion of the economics driving abortion decisions, Flowers falsely claimed that Abrams considers an unborn child as a commodity.

No. If Flowers truly wants to reduce abortions, she should support Abrams by using her journalistic and personal influence to fight for policies that eliminate this economic burden by providing universal health care for family planning, prenatal care, postnatal care, contraception, paid family leave and equal pay for women. This sounds like a better metric of humanity.

How can a man legally kill someone for flimsy reasons due to “stand your ground” laws, yet a woman can be forced to carry a pregnancy that may kill her? Is that humanity or patriarchy?

How can a “belief” that life begins at conception be imposed ahead of others’ beliefs? Establishment clause or theocracy?

A final question for Flowers: What happens to the “souls” of the more than half of the conceptions and one quarter of pregnancies that fail naturally in the first trimester? Were they commodities to your God? It’s an interesting theological topic, but it illustrates that religious beliefs are totally inappropriate for legislation, especially when they deny the right of a woman to bodily autonomy. Yes, in your words: It’s the humanity, stupid.

Patrick Brady

Landisville