Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman — in what I view as his mushy, “don’t answer the questions” debate this week — was concise on only one item: calling Republican candidate Mehmet Oz a liar.

Fetterman then went on to deny his own documented past statements about fracking and openness. And Fetterman has continued to spread lies in political ads targeting Oz’s stance on abortions in situations involve rape, incest and danger to the mother. Fetterman also claims that Oz will get rid of Social Security and Medicare, which Oz has stated is untrue.

How anyone who watched that debate can consider Fetterman capable of serving as Pennsylvania’s junior U.S. senator is beyond comprehension to me. That should have been obvious when Fetterman’s opening statement was “Good night, everybody.”

Martin Greenleaf

Colerain Township