If electric vehicles are so great, why does the federal government have to essentially bribe people through tax credits to buy them? I’m glad you asked. In my view, these are the reasons:

1. Electric vehicles are very expensive.

2. They have a very limited travel range.

3. Recharging stations are few and far between.

4. It seemingly takes forever to recharge the battery.

5. Installing a charging station in your home will cost you a miniature fortune.

6. The battery has a limited life and will cost another miniature fortune for replacement and disposal.

These are your tax dollars at work, financing what I believe to be another government folly.

Rich Oliver

Rapho Township