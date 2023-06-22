In the June 18 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section, Marc Thiessen and Danielle Pletka try to build a case that “President Biden should put nation first and pardon Donald Trump.”

In their own words: “It doesn’t take a close reading of the federal indictment to understand that the former president’s problems are of his own making” and “(Trump’s) misconduct was egregious, irresponsible and probably criminal.”

Of course, they had to drag Hillary Clinton into the fray, as if this has anything to do with Trump’s indictment. Get over it, already. Trying to deflect from the issue doesn’t make it any less serious. It just shows that Thiessen and Pletka know how to trot out the old idiotic Republican line — attempting nothing more than changing the subject.

Thiessen and Pletka continue: “And to remedy what harm? Despite Trump’s best efforts to obstruct them, federal agents recovered the documents he unlawfully possessed.”

What harm? Are they actually putting that in writing? The indictment does not say Trump disseminated this intelligence, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t do so. It just means he hasn’t been caught at it yet. Who knows what else will come out at the trial? That’s why it’s so important that this trial move forward, or it’s just another fat-cat rich guy getting away with breaking the law. It shouldn’t matter who he was or is — justice should be served.

Cathy J. Anderer

Salisbury Township