When it comes to President Joe Biden’s proposed budget, we should be reminded that Republicans have spending issues, too, but at least their “investments” — such as national defense, border security and energy independence — made sense.

Biden, as I believe he has done throughout his sordid career, is essentially paying back his cronies while financing every liberal wish list item there is. That includes the World Health Organization, which I believe is complicit in the poor response to the pandemic.

Biden — who has very little experience working in the private sector or having to worry about balancing his own checkbook — appears to be attempting to complete former President Barack Obama’s transformation of America into a two-bit, European-style, socialist-welfare utopia. We need to stop the insanity. Vote for Republicans in next year’s midterm elections.

Nick Kuruc

Ephrata