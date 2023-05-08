In this year of municipal elections, there are critical issues ahead for school boards. The real issues relate to safety, funding, growth, classroom sizes, teacher shortages, classroom aide shortages and ... I could go on.

But instead of being focused on those real issues, Republicans in Manheim Township have made efforts to marginalize transgender and gay students and make them feel unwelcome.

We cannot risk another round of discrimination as we experienced last fall in our community.

Please support JoAnn Hentz, Terrance Henderson, Sara Woodbury, Patrick Grenter and Mark Boldizar — the Support MT Schools slate of candidates for the Manheim Township school board — on May 16 to maintain our open and welcoming district for all students. They can be found on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.

John Smith

Manheim Township