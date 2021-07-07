There’s a child tonight being tucked into bed. She is falling asleep surrounded by her books and toys. One day this summer, there will be a knock on her door — a sheriff’s deputy evicting her family. The family will leave with only what they can carry. There won’t be room for extra things in a car, shelter or on a family member’s couch.

Most of the child’s toys, books and clothes will be piled in the street. The family won’t have money for storage fees, so the neighbors will pick what they want, and the rest will end up in the landfill.

This story will happen throughout the country later this summer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium will end July 31, but millions of Americans will still be behind on rent.

Of course, child homelessness is nothing new. More than 1.3 million children were homeless at some point during the 2018-2019 school year. But the pandemic-fueled spike in families behind in rent should give us pause.

Lancaster County has received more than $100 million from the American Rescue Plan. This money could be used to provide rental relief and affordable housing for families in Lancaster County. Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons might think “this money is arriving after the COVID crisis is over,” but the crisis is not over for children who face eviction.

We can choose for no child to be cast out of his or her home, or we can turn a blind eye to the crisis before us. What will we choose?

Perry Hazeltine

Lancaster