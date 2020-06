There’s a scene in that classic 1965 war movie “The Battle of the Bulge” in which the German colonel, played by Robert Shaw, looks out over his new recruits and laments, “I ask for men, and you send me boys.” That scene reminds me of these trying days. The times call for a Lincoln, or a Roosevelt, or a Churchill, and instead they send us Donald Trump. Sad.

Phil Holzinger

Lancaster