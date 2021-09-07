I wish to refute the statements in the Aug. 17 letter to the editor “Migrants are not criminals” by providing actual facts.

The fact is that migrants crossing our borders without entering through the legal ports of entry are breaking the laws of the United States, as written and passed by Congress, and are, therefore, considered to be criminals.

In addition, thousands of migrants have been arrested for having committed crimes either in the U.S. or in their homeland, as ascertained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. That makes them criminals as well.

The fact is, all migrants are actually criminals unless they cross at the legal ports of entry and do not have any prior criminal record.

Christine Giambalvo

Manor Township