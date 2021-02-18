After listening to Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell speak following the vote that resulted in the acquittal of former President Donald Trump on impeachment charges, I was struck by the impassioned clarity of McConnell’s description of Trump’s behavior Jan. 6.

Although McConnell stopped just short of recommending that criminal charges be brought against our former president, he actually detailed charges that could well be brought by an effective prosecuting attorney.

Given McConnell’s speech, it seems only fair that our next attorney general should aggressively pursue criminal prosecution of our former president for his actions to incite the riot and also for his failure to act in defense of his vice president and members of Congress.

In addition to Trump facing criminal charges, I’m convinced Congress should pass legislation to make it illegal for any future presidential candidate to respond to election defeat in the profoundly un-American ways in which Trump chose to respond.

Like so many other Americans, I was deeply disappointed that Trump was not convicted by the Senate after he was rightly impeached for the second time.

But I’m convinced our country can move past this disappointment, as long as laws are passed that make it impossible for future presidential candidates to follow Trump’s disgraceful example after he lost to Biden. After all legal recourses have been exhausted concerning election fraud charges, it should be made definitively and legally crystal-clear that ongoing false charges of a stolen election are illegal.

John Pincer

Lancaster Township