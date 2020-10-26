As I grew up in the 1960s there was a phrase that raised the fear index in almost everyone: “creeping socialism.”

Ironically, it was largely disbelieved because we all knew how disastrous that form of government was. We knew what happened in the Soviet Union. We knew about the horrible treatment of people during the Hungarian revolution and the conditions that caused the revolt. We saw the pictures of the differences between East Germany and West Germany, and we were horrified that the East Germans soldiers shot and killed their people who tried to escape to the democracy of the West.

Why did the phrase raise our “fear index”? Somehow, deep down we also understood the power of propaganda. What Hitler did to the German people didn’t make any sense, unless you understand the potential misuse of psychological techniques. And we were deeply aware of Hitler’s evil success on that score.

But somehow, here we are many decades later seriously considering a presidential candidate who has adopted some of the political platform of a proudly self-proclaimed socialist. And the irony is even more intense because we are seeing, in real time, the impact of socialism in Venezuela.

Maybe it’s because socialism is so compelling in theory that many fall easy prey to its promises. College professors weave a utopian picture in the classroom that’s far from the challenge of the painful realities. But, we thought, Americans would always be too smart to fall victim.

I guess we were wrong.

Dan Duda

Lititz