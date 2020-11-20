Credit where credit is due (letter) Nov 20, 2020 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print I wish to thank outgoing President Donald Trump for his efforts in getting out the vote. We couldn’t have done it without him.Stephen A. Kirsch West Lampeter Township Today's Top Stories One final L-S vs. Jersey Shore showdown primer: 3 L-L League football facts for Nov. 20 10 min ago Military veterans install more than 500 plants in Lancaster County conservation project 10 min ago 'There is nothing we can do': Farmers wary of growing uncertainty as COVID-19 rise again 10 min ago Northwest Bank closes lobbies to walk-in business due to COVID-19 surge 10 min ago LGH's ER expansion, 63-unit rental housing project to start soon in Lancaster city 10 min ago The benefits of a live, fresh-cut Christmas tree [Master Gardener column] 10 min ago Manheim Twp. school board rejects plan to shift students online through Jan. 18; administration proposes alternate schedule through Jan. 31 2 hrs ago Winning lottery numbers for Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Donald Trump 2020 Election Voters